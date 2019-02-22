Orangeburg deputies investigating vehicles of interest during a drive-by shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies are investigating a drive by shooting and have located security cameras that caught photos vehicles in the area at the time of the shootings.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Ravenell said that on Sunday before midnight, residents at a Baxter Street home called saying their home had been shot at multiple times.

An hour later, a family less than five miles away called to report their home and car was shot at.

The Breezy Drive family said that just before 1 a.m. on Monday they heard gunfire and rounds striking their home.

No injuries were reported in those incidents.

Two hours later around 3 a.m., a Coleman Avenue residence was fired on. There were four individuals in the home, two were hit.

If anyone has any information on the vehicles, they are asked to call OCSO at (803) 534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

Camera 01 Vehicles spotted in the area during the drive by Photo Courtesy: OCSO

