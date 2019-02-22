Walmart shoplifter brought back to Orangeburg Co to face charges, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies say that two suspects in a jewelry theft have been returned to Orangeburg County to face charges.

Jennifer Schwartz Parker, 36, has been charged with shoplifting with a value of more than $2,000 and criminal conspiracy.

Parker’s bond was set at $7,025.

Orangeburg deputies have also been looking for Floyd Wesley Craven, 35, of Ehrhardt since December 2018 when a Orangeburg Walmart employees discovered a quantity of jewelry missing.

Security video depicted Craven breaking into a display case and handing off jewelry to Parker.

Craven and Parker were apprehended last month after a two-county chase ended up with the duo crashing a stolen vehicle.

Ravenell said Tega Cay officers initially spotted the vehicle stolen out of Berkeley County and began their pursuit. More agencies joined in the 25-mile chase.

A K-9 unit led officers to Parker while Craven was later picked up walking along a roadway.

Craven has not been brought back to Orangeburg as of yet.