Keenan’s teams each going to State finals

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Keenan moved up a class to 3A this season, but both the Raiders girls and boys teams have had no issue with the jump up in competition.

The girls will look to win a second-straight state title after defeating Emerald Saturday 75-48.

The guys bested Chester 70-55 afterwards, also at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, as both teams will return to the Midlands to play for championships next weekend at Colonial Life Arena.