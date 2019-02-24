Mahershala Ali wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Green Book

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” (WINNER)
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

