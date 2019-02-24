Mahershala Ali wins Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Green Book Feb 24, 2019 9:28 PM EST Alexis Frazier, Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, “Green Book” (WINNER) Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman” Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born” Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” Sam Rockwell, “Vice” Categories: Entertainment News, News ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestMoreRelated Olivia Colman wins Best Actress in a Leading Role ... The Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role goes to... Watch Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Perform “Shallo... Watch Bette Midler perform “The Place Where Lost T...