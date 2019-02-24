Morgan’s Gem, Five Homers Helps Baseball Sweep Utah Valley

COLUMBIA – Senior Chris Cullen belted two of the University of South Carolina baseball team’s five home runs while Reid Morgan pitched eight innings, allowing only one earned run, as the Gamecocks completed a three-game sweep of Utah Valley with a 10-3 win on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 24) at Founders Park.

Cullen drove in five runs on the day with his two round trippers, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Andrew Eyster , Noah Campbell and Brady Allen also had home runs in the win. Eyster was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Allen went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored. Campbell was 2-for-5 and Luke Berryhill scored a pair of runs.

Morgan needed only 99 pitches in his eight innings of work. He allowed six hits and struck out nine while allowing no walks and the one earned run.

Cullen got the Gamecocks on the board in the second with a two-run home run to the bullpen in right. In the third, Allen brought in a pair with a single to left, scoring Berryhill and Quinntin Perez .

The Wolverines put up a run in the top of the fifth, but Carolina answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Berryhill singled and stole second. Allen walked to set up Cullen, who hit a three-run home run to straightaway center field. Utah Valley scored a pair of unearned runs in the sixth, but Campbell answered back with a solo home run to right.

The Gamecocks ended the scoring in the seventh with home runs from Allen and Eyster.

GAMECHANGER

Morgan had his second quality start in as many outings, striking out nine in eight innings of work, using only 99 pitches in the win.

KEY STAT

Carolina now has 16 home runs in seven games after its five home run outburst on Sunday afternoon.

NOTABLE

Morgan went eight innings in the win over Utah Valley. The last time a Gamecock starter went that long was Wil Crowe against Mississippi State in 2017.

Morgan now has a 1.29 ERA after two starts with 12 strikeouts and no walks.

Campbell has matched his home run total from 2018 after just seven games.

Cullen tied a career high with his five RBI. He also drove in five on March 7, 2017 against The Citadel.

Carolina has had a pair of two home run contest by a single player. Jacob Olson did the trick against Liberty on Feb. 16.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Appalachian State on Tuesday afternoon (Feb. 26) at 4 p.m. inside Founders Park.