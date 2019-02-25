Claflin opens CIAA Tournament in Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C. – The Claflin University Lady Panthers will begin their quest toward a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Tournament Championship on Tuesday (Feb. 26), taking on Chowan University in the first round inside the Bojangles’ Coliseum at 10 a.m.

Tuesday’s game will mark the first-ever CIAA Tournament women’s basketball game for Claflin who joined the conference on July 1, 2018.

“It’s exciting to be a part of this historical event,” head coach Revonda Whitley said. “I’m honored to be at the helm leading this Claflin Women’s Basketball team into this historical moment for our institution and program.”

Claflin, 14-13, will enter tournament play as the No. 5 seed team from the Southern Division, while Chowan, 13-14 on the season, is the Northern Division No. 4 seed. The winner of the contest will face Fayetteville State University, which claimed the Southern Division regular season title with an 11-1 conference record, on Wednesday (Feb. 27) at 2:20 p.m.

“We need to play aggressive team basketball in order to be successful [in the tournament],” said Whitley. “The CIAA is known for tough hard-nosed basketball so we just have to meet those standards.”

This will be the second meeting between Claflin and Chowan this season with the Hawks pulling out an 85-76 decision in Murfreesboro, NC. The Hawks outscored the Lady Panthers 18-9 over the final five minutes of play in picking up the home win.

Dashia Jackson and Deja Dickens combined for 40 of the 76 points scored by Claflin. Jackson shared game-high honors of 23 points with Mariah Coker of Chowan. She was 8-of-15 from the floor and 6-for-8 at the free throw line.

Dickens finished the game with 17 points for the Lady Panthers, hitting 6-for-13 shots from the field that included four three-pointers.

Dickens and Jackson were the top three-point shooters for Claflin during the regular season with 54 and 52 baskets, respectively. Jackson is averaging 12.7 points for the season, while Dickens is at 10.6 points.

Ashley Fields, the 2019 CIAA Defensive Player of the Year, leads the Lady Panthers in scoring at 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Fields has scored in double-digits in all but four of Claflin 27 games this season. She has scored 20 or more points on seven different occasions and produced nine double-doubles in scoring and rebounding.

Chowan is led by Danielle Weldon at 13.3 points and Jada Lee with 10.0 points. Coker is the team in three-point baskets at 52.

In the offensive department, Chowan is averaging 61.0 points with a season-high of 81 coming against Limestone College, while Claflin generates 60.8 points that includes a team-best 77 in the win over Anderson University.

The Lady Panthers and the Hawks are dead even in the three-point area at 140 apiece. Claflin knocked down a season-high 13 three-pointers in the Anderson game and Chowan connected on 10 against Limestone.