Clemson’s head coach, Dabo Swinney to address SC lawmakers on Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Clemson head coach, Dabo Swinney will address lawmakers at the State House on Tuesday.

Swinney will speak before a joint assembly at noon. Lawmakers are commemoration Clemson’s second national championship in three years.

Clemson’s coach also addressed the legislature after the team’s 2017 championship.