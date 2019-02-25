Community meeting on Education Reform Bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Education Reform Bill is quickly making its way through House Education committee.

Officials want to hear from you to voice support or recommend changes.

Representative Wendy Brawley who represents portions of Southeast Columbia, Lower Richland and Sumter says she wants to hear from constituents before casting her vote.

If you missed Monday’s night chance to give your input for the reform bill, there is another session on Tuesday (February 26) at 6:30 p.m. at Cherryvale Elementary School in Sumter.