Fomer SC Prosecutor to enter guilty plea

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) _By Meg Kinnard

A former South Carolina prosecutor facing dozens of federal charges related to the misspending of public funds is set to enter a guilty plea.

Federal prosecutors say Dan Johnson is slated to plead guilty to wire fraud during a hearing scheduled for Tuesday in Columbia. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Last year, federal prosecutors outlined more than two dozen charges against Johnson related to the misspending of public funds on trips to foreign countries including the Netherlands and the Galapagos Islands. State prosecutors swiftly followed with charges of their own, accusing Johnson of embezzlement and misconduct in office.

Prosecutors said the money was taken from state and federal accounts holding assets forfeited by defendants in illegal drug cases.