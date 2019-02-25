Panthers release former Gamecock cornerback

The Carolina Panthers have released cornerback Captain Munnerlyn, the team announced Monday.

Munnerlyn played in 107 games in seven seasons with the Panthers, including his first five seasons between 2009-13 and the last two seasons of 2017-18. He spent a three-year stint in Minnesota in the interim.

In 2018, Munnerlyn totaled 47 tackles (coaches stats), 2.0 sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and 10 pass deflections.

He has eight career interceptions as a Panther, with a franchise-best five interception returns for touchdowns. His 52 career pass deflections as a Panther tie for fourth all-time.

He was drafted by Carolina in 2009 out of the University of South Carolina.

