Richland County approves to reviving “Richland Renaissance” project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland Renaissance Project is back on, albeit in a scaled back form.

The County Council has unanimously voted to revive the project which would focus on improving facilities, enhancing services in the Southeastern part of the country, an a county-wide blight remediation strategy.

The centerpiece of the program would include converting space at Columbia Place Mall into county offices.

The project was tabled last year when former project manager, Gerald Seals was fired.