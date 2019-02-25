Richland County deputies arrest man connected to shooting two men on Longcreek Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies have made an arrest in the Longcreek Drive shooting that occurred February 21.

Tywon Ralik Kirkland, 22, was charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to that shooting.

On February 21, approximately 1:30 p.m. deputies responded to shots fired at the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive.

At the scene, two men were located with gunshot wounds, one to the upper body and one of the lower body. The firearm used during the incident has been recovered.

Kirkland is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.