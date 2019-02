Ridge View seeking back-to-back state titles Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Saturday night, the Ridge View Blazers could go back-to-back with a win over Wilson in the 4A state championship.

The Blazers and Tigers are pretty familiar with each other, having faced off last season in the state title game with Ridge View ultimately taking the crown and upsetting top-ranked Wilson.

But this year, it’s the Blazers with targets on their backs.