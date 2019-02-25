Sumter deputies searching for man missing since January

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – The Sumter County deputies are seeking information on the whereabouts of a man who has been missing since January 23.

Willie Manley Hodge Jr, 37, was last seen January 23 leaving a residence on Island Drive in Sumter County.

Hodge was last seen wearing black jeans, a black long sleeve t-shirt, gray Nike shoes and gray John Deere toboggan.

Hodge also has tattoos on his left hand, left forearm, left hand and right arm.

If anyone has seen or know the whereabouts of Hodge, contact Investigator Scott Bonner at (803) 436-2014.