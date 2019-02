SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says one woman is charged with felony DUI after hitting and killing a pedestrian Saturday.

Troopers say after 5 p.m. on Trinity Road in Lynchburg, Cinderetha Toney hit the victim, Freddy Nance, while under the influence.

Sumter County Corner’s Office says Nance later died at a local hospital from his injuries.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.