1 person killed in shooting at apartment complex near Two Notch

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Carnegie Street Tuesday (2/26) night.

It happened at the Arrington Place apartments Tuesday evening. Witnesses told police a verbal altercation led to the shots fired.

According to Columbia Police, a male victim, likely in his earlier twenties, was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Our crew on scene said K-9 Unit’s are present with a large crime scene area cordoned off.

Police officers are canvassing the area hoping for help as they search for a suspect.

