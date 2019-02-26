1 person killed in shooting at apartment complex near Two Notch

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Carnegie Street Tuesday (2/26) night.

It happened at the Arrington Place apartments Tuesday evening. Witnesses told police a verbal altercation led to the shots fired.

.@ColumbiaPDSC investigating shooting at apartment complex on Carnegie Street. K-9 Unit’s and large crime scene area cordoned off. More details @abc_columbia and news ABC COLUMBIA news at 11. pic.twitter.com/tAWiRLvCR9 — Rich Wandover (@RichWandover) February 27, 2019

According to Columbia Police, a male victim, likely in his earlier twenties, was shot and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Our crew on scene said K-9 Unit’s are present with a large crime scene area cordoned off.

Police officers are canvassing the area hoping for help as they search for a suspect.