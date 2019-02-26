Aiken County business owner arrested after evading over $100k in sales tax

AIKEN, S.C. (WOLO) – An Aiken County business owner was arrested by South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents after evading his ales taxes.

Rakesh Ratilal Patel, 41, was under reporting sales for his two business locations by $1.2 million and evading more than $100,000 due in sales over the course of three years.

For tax years 2015-2017, Patel evaded paying $69,918 in Sales Tax for Ball’s Food Mart in Warrenville, South Carolina. While Patel reported sales totaling $905,026, an SCDOR investigation found actual sales were approximately $1,787,907.

For tax years 2016 and 2017, Patel reported sales totaling $500,302 for Racers Gas in Gloverville, South Carolina. An SCDOR investigation revealed actual sales were approximately $914,128. The defendant evaded paying $33,106 due for Sales Tax.

By underreporting actual sales for his businesses, Patel evaded paying a total of $103,024 in Sales Tax due to South Carolina.

Patel is charged with five counts for the willful attempt to evade taxes and is currently being held at the Aiken County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

If convicted, Patel could face fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five year in prison per charge.