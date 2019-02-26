Clemson, Georgia Tech to play 2022 ACC Opener in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

ATLANTA – A rare prime time Monday night game of regional rivals will cap off the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season when Clemson faces Georgia Tech to open ACC play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

This will mark the first time two teams from the same conference have met in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in the event’s history.

The game will be played, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game weekend. An exact kick time will be finalized at a later date.

“Teams from the ACC have been a big part of our game’s success over the years, and hosting one of the conference’s most exciting rivalries will make it that much sweeter,” said Bob Somers, Peach Bowl, Inc. chairman.

The 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game will mark the 87th time Clemson and Georgia Tech have faced off on the gridiron. Georgia Tech currently holds a 50-31-2 advantage over Clemson all-time, but the Tigers have won the last four meetings between the two programs.

“Capping off opening weekend and opening conference play with a rivalry like this will put an exclamation point on the start of the season,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “We certainly want to express our appreciation to Todd Stansbury and Geoff Collins for their commitment to our game. Big matchups like this are what make Atlanta the capital of college football.”

Clemson will be making its third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against the Yellow Jackets. The Tigers fell 34-10 to Alabama in the inaugural Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2008, but later defeated Auburn 26-19 in the 2012 game. Clemson is also scheduled to open the season in Atlanta against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

“We look forward to the opportunity to play against Georgia Tech in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2022,” Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said. “We are excited for one of our conference road games to be featured as a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in such a first-class venue.”

The 2022 Clemson-Georgia Tech matchup will mark the Yellow Jackets’ second appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Georgia Tech previously fell 42-41 in two overtimes to Tennessee in the 2017 game.

“We’re honored and excited to return to the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in 2022,” said Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech director of athletics. “The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game has become one of college football’s biggest and most anticipated events, and it has even more meaning for us to be a part of it right here in our hometown of Atlanta. It will be special for our student-athletes and fans to open the 2022 season in the national spotlight and one of sports’ most-recognizable stages, Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

The teams will battle for The Old Leather Helmet Trophy, one of college football’s newest rivalry-style icons. Traditionally, winners of The Old Leather Helmet don the helmet on the field after the game, starting with the head coach and then rotating from player to player as the team celebrates its victory.

Each team will receive its own ticket allotment to the game and additional tickets will be sold through the Bowl ticket office. Tickets will be available for public sale early in 2022.

The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game averages more than 68,973 fans for each game – higher than 36 bowl games from last year – and an additional 73.1 million television viewers since 2008. Total team payouts average $5.4 million – higher than 26 bowl games last season – with more than $75.8 million in payouts over its history.