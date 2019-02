Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Richland Co. Deputies are searching for a missing man.

Investigators say Alex Williams, 43, was last seen at his care facility on Hardscrabble Rd. on the night of February 23rd.

He is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 175 lbs.

Deputies say Mr. Williams has a medical condition that needs attention.

If you know where he is call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.