FAMdemonium Set for NCAA Selection Show

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock women’s basketball invites fans to FAMdemonium at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Mon., March 18. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the event, which features dinner, a photo booth and an autograph session ahead of the Selection Show airing at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now via GamecocksOnline.com through noon Monday for $25 each with capacity for the event limited to 350.

Parking will be available for free in East Lots A, B and D off Key Road. Golf cart shuttles will be available for fans needing assistance getting to The Zone.

The Gamecocks are eyeing their eighth NCAA Tournament bid in as many seasons.

By: USC Athletics

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Share

Related

Clemson, Georgia Tech to play 2022 ACC Opener in C...
Dabo Swinney addresses state lawmakers
Gamecocks change Sunday first pitch time against C...
Cooke named finalist for Naismith Player of the Ye...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android