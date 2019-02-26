FAMdemonium Set for NCAA Selection Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gamecock women’s basketball invites fans to FAMdemonium at The Zone at Williams-Brice Stadium to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Mon., March 18. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the event, which features dinner, a photo booth and an autograph session ahead of the Selection Show airing at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now via GamecocksOnline.com through noon Monday for $25 each with capacity for the event limited to 350.

Parking will be available for free in East Lots A, B and D off Key Road. Golf cart shuttles will be available for fans needing assistance getting to The Zone.

The Gamecocks are eyeing their eighth NCAA Tournament bid in as many seasons.

By: USC Athletics