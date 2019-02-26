Kershaw County deputies searching for missing 16 year old girl

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year old female from Kershaw.

Adonelle Rocha Childs was last seen in East Camden approximately 2 weeks ago. Childs has ran away before, but returned home a day or so later. It is unlikely for Childs to be missing this long.

Childs is 5’2 and weighs about 110 pounds.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact Juvenile Investigator Renee Culp at (803) 425-1512.