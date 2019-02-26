Kershaw County deputies searching for missing 16 year old girl

Quintara Hatten,

KERSHAW, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year old female from Kershaw.

Adonelle Rocha Childs was last seen in East Camden approximately 2 weeks ago. Childs has ran away before, but returned home a day or so later. It is unlikely for Childs to be missing this long.

Childs is 5’2 and weighs about 110 pounds.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact Juvenile Investigator Renee Culp at (803) 425-1512.

Categories: Kershaw, Local News, News
Share

Related

Project Lifesaver helps bring loved ones back home
SC man buys $540 in cookies so these Girl Scouts c...
USC Law School dedicates new courtyard to former l...
Aiken County business owner arrested, accused of e...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android