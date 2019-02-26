Third burglary suspect connected to a police chase in Newberry is arrested

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County deputies say the third burglary suspect involved in a police chase last week has been arrested.

Authorities say Charles Buckhannon, 42, faces charges of reckless driving, driving without a license and failure to stop for blue lights.

Investigators say on February 18, Buckhannon, and two other accomplices, sped away from a traffic stop in Whitmire.

Deputies say the trio was wanted in connection with a string of burglaries.

According to authorities, Saleena Peek, 31, and Donald Price were each arrested last week.

Charles Buckhannon. Courtesy: NCSO

Saleena Peek. Courtesy: NCSO

Donald Price. Courtesy: NCSO



