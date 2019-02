USC Law School dedicates new courtyard to former law school alumnus, philanthropist

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Governor and Lieutenant Governor were on hand at University of South Carolina Law School Tuesday afternoon for the dedication of a new courtyard.

The James S. Konduros Courtyard is being named for a 1954 law school alumnus, distinguished Columbia lawyer and philanthropist.

The University says his service inspired the Konduros Leadership development program at the School of Law.