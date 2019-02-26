WATCH: Will Muschamp explains top priority in this year’s spring practices

Will Muschamp has a list of five crucial areas his Gamecocks will focus on this spring, but his top priority? Fix the turnover problem. The Gamecocks struggled with TO’s all season last year, ranking second to last in SEC turnover margin.

“Going into spring, for our football team, looking at our points of emphasis, improving from last year, the number one thing that jumps out at you is turnover margin,” said Muschamp. “That’s the most disappointing thing – 14 interceptions, six in the red zone. Five fumbles, two on special teams. Just far too many self-inflicted wounds, taking points off the board.”

Carolina will start to iron out the kinks Wednesday morning in the first of 15 spring practices.