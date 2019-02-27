2019 Cancun Challenge Matchups Announced
South Carolina opens event action in Columbia, hosting Boston University on Nov. 19, before welcoming Gardner-Webb to Colonial Life Arena on Nov. 22. Boston University and Gardner-Webb join Northern Colorado and UT Martin in the Mayan Division. Games begin on-site at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on Tuesday, Nov. 26, where Carolina will face Wichita State at 6 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The other Riviera Division matchup features West Virginia versus Northern Iowa immediately following the conclusion of the Carolina game. The third place and championship games of the Riviera Division will be held the following day, tipping again at 6 p.m. ET in the Caribbean on CBS Sports Network.
Seating is limited for this exclusive event, and all fans should book travel packages through Triple Crown Sports for admission into games in Mexico. Travel packages are the only way to guarantee admission to games at this time. For travel package information, contact Sarah Sullivan at 970-672-0533 (sarah@triplecrownsports.com) or visit the Challenge website at www.cancunchallenge.net.
Below is the complete schedule:
US GAMES (Times TBD)
Saturday, Nov. 16
Northern Colorado at Northern Iowa
UT Martin at Wichita State
Monday, Nov. 18
Northern Colorado at West Virginia
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Boston University at South Carolina
UT Martin at Northern Iowa
Gardner-Webb at Wichita State
Friday, Nov. 22
Gardner-Webb at South Carolina
Boston University at West Virginia
MEXICO GAMES
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Mayan Division
Gardner-Webb vs. UT Martin, 12:30 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
Northern Colorado vs. Boston University, 3 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
Riviera Division
South Carolina vs. Wichita State, 6:00 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
West Virginia vs. Northern Iowa, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Mayan Division
Mayan Third Place Game, 12:30 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
Mayan Championship Game, 3 p.m. ET (FloHoops)
Riviera Division
Riviera Third Place Game, 6 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)
Riviera Championship Game, 8:30 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network)Canc