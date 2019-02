After loss to Bama, Frank Martin believes Gamecocks still have shot at NCAA Tournament

After losing to Alabama, the Gamecocks are now off the bubble in ESPN’s Bracketology, meaning if the season ended today, USC would not make the NCAA Tournament. Fortunately for the Gamecocks, there are three more games left to play, plus an SEC Tournament, so Frank Martin doesn’t want anyone rushing to conclusions after Tuesday night’s loss to the Tide.