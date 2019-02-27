Gamecocks edge App State, 3-1 for seventh-straight win

COLUMBIA – The Gamecock baseball team received quality pitching from five hurlers and used single runs in three separate innings to defeat Appalachian State, 3-1, Tuesday afternoon at Founders Park.

Parker Coyne earned the win for the Gamecocks, pitching one inning of relief with four strikeouts and three hits. John Gilreath gave up a run with a strikeout in a two-inning start. Cam Tringali went 2.1 innings of relief, striking out three while Wesley Sweatt struck out a batter in two innings of work. Brett Kerry earned the save, striking out a pair in the ninth to clinch Carolina’s seventh straight win.

App State opened the game with a run in the first on a single and double to the first two batters of the game. That would be the last time the Mountaineers crossed the plate. Carolina tied the game in the second on Jacob Olson’s fourth home run of the season and took the lead for good after Luke Berryhill’s double to left that scored Brady Allen . Carolina added insurance in the eighth as Allen led off with a double, moved to third on Quinntin Perez’s sacrifice bunt and scored on TJ Hopkins’ sacrifice fly to right. Berryhill had two doubles to lead the Gamecock offense, while Allen scored a pair of runs.

GAMECHANGER

Carolina’s five pitchers combined to strike out 11 batters and allow just six hits in the win.

KEY STAT

Brett Kerry has now struck out 11 batters in six innings of work after picking up the save in today’s win.

NOTABLE

Tringali leads the team in ERA (1.04) after pitching 2.1 scoreless innings in today’s win.

Carolina now has a 15-1 series advantage on Appalachian State.

The game wrapped up an eight-game homestand for the Gamecocks heading into the Clemson series.

Earlier in the day, Carolina announced that Sunday’s game vs. Clemson will start at noon.

UP NEXT

South Carolina heads to Doug Kingsmore Stadium to face in-state rival Clemson Friday night (March 1) at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.