Gamecocks Extend Winning Streak To Nine Games With Coastal Carolina Victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 13 South Carolina softball scored seven runs in two innings to earn a hard-fought 7-4 victory over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday night at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field. Kenzi Maguire and Cayla Drotar both hit three-run home runs as the Gamecocks extended their season-high winning streak to nine games.

South Carolina has outscored opponents 90-21 during the winning streak and has run-ruled seven of the nine opponents.

The Gamecocks (12-2) came into the contest with plenty of respect for Coastal and the Chanticleers showed why early as they sent the second pitch of the game over the wall to take an early 1-0 lead. Coastal later extend the lead to 2-0 in the second to hold a 2-0 advantage through two.

Things picked up for the Gamecocks in the third as Maguire’s double to break up the no-hitter was the spark the offense needed as Drotar blasted a three-run home run three batters later to give Carolina its first lead of the night at 3-2 through three.

It was Maguire’s turn an inning later as she belted a three-run blast to extend the South Carolina lead to 6-2 before Kennedy Clark’s sacrifice fly out four batters later made it 7-2 Gamecocks through four.

The Chanticleers added a run in the fifth and seventh after the teams traded a scoreless sixth before Drotar closed out the game with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.

Karly Heath (2-0) earned the victory in the circle going four innings with just four hits and a career-best six strikeouts. Drotar earned her second save of the season in three innings of action with five strikeouts.

Maguire led the way at the plate going 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBI. Drotar also shined with three RBI and a run scored.

