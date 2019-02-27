Man charged with church burglary after electronic monitoring device showed he was present, deputies say

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies say a Fairfield County man has been charged after his electronic monitoring device indicated he was present when a local church was burglarized.

Levond Keitt, 33, of Winnsboro, was charged with first-degree burglary, malicious injury to a place of worship, petit larceny and financial identity fraud.

Parishioners of the Shepherd’s Field Christian Church called Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators in December 2018 after discovering someone had forced entry into their facility.

Keitt was under electronic monitoring after a 2017 home invasion. Bond was initially denied, but later placed at $125,000 and electronic monitoring in circuit court.

Electronics and financial instruments were reported to be missing from the facility.

While investigators were on the scene, the church was contacted by a Columbia-area convenience store after someone was attempting to cash a check belonging to the church for $3,500.

Investigators developed a possible suspect, who they then learned was on electronic monitoring.

When investigators contacted the company who keep track of the monitors, they learned the Fairfield County man’s monitor indicated he was at the church on the night of the break in.

During a hearing on Wednesday, bond for Keitt was denied with the decision deferred to a circuit court judge.