Man charges upgraded to murder after victim dies, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies have upgraded the charge against a man they say shot a woman while riding in a car on Augusta Road last week.

Investigators say Alexis Azargian, 25, died Friday from a single gunshot wound sustained a day earlier, according to the Lexington County Coroner.

Joseph Randolph Henry, 28, was taken into custody a short time after the shooting and charged the next day with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Office.

The attempted murder charge has been upgraded to murder, according to new arrest warrants.

Henry is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.