RCSD: Man missing from Hardscrabble Road care facility found

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say a man who was missing since February 23 from his care facility has since been found.

Investigators say Alex Williams, 43, was last seen at the Hardscrabble Facility on Tuesday night.

????????Mr. Williams was located and is safe. Thanks to everyone who shared! Your help is appreciated!???????? — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) February 27, 2019