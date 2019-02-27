Teen charged in stabbing incident at AC Flora High School will face additional charges, deputies say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say additional charges have been filed against the 15-year-old girl who stabbed a 17-year-old schoolmate on Feb. 25, 2019, at A.C. Flora High School.

The teen will also face the charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon on school grounds, in addition to the attempted murder charge. The new charge was presented to the 15-year-old on Wednesday, Feb. 27, when she faced a family court judge.

At this time, the teen is still being charged as a minor, which is why her name will remain withheld.

During the hearing, it was determined that the teen will remain in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The condition of the 17-year-old remains unchanged; she is still in critical condition at the hospital.

The 15-year-old was arrested after she stabbed the 17-year-old during a fight. The two had an ongoing dispute.