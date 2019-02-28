ABC Columbia visits Harbison West Elementary for Read Across America Week

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Harbison West Elementary invited ABC Columbia’s Josh Berry to come read to students Thursday (2/28).

It’s “Read Across America Week” and Josh brought two books from home, including “Goodnight Trilobite” and “The Book with No Pictures.”

Thank you to Ms. Blankenship’s pre-k class, Ms. Wahrmund’s second grade class, and Ms. Stevens’ and Ms. Brannan’s fifth grade classes!

