ABC Columbia visits Harbison West Elementary for Read Across America Week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Harbison West Elementary invited ABC Columbia’s Josh Berry to come read to students Thursday (2/28).

Such a good time reading to the kiddos at @HarbisonWestEl this morning! Thanks for having me! #ReadAcrossAmerica pic.twitter.com/ykeNmEpLnG — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) February 28, 2019

It’s “Read Across America Week” and Josh brought two books from home, including “Goodnight Trilobite” and “The Book with No Pictures.”

Thank you to Ms. Blankenship’s pre-k class, Ms. Wahrmund’s second grade class, and Ms. Stevens’ and Ms. Brannan’s fifth grade classes!