Columbia Police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar on Leesburg

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store.

Information in limited late Thursday (2/28) night but police say they are reviewing surveillance video, hoping to identify the suspect.

The Family Dollar is at 2800 Leesburg Road.

No one was hurt and the details of the robbery had not been released by press time.

If anyone happens to know anything, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

