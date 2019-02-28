Gaston woman arrested for drugs found at first probation check-in, deputies say

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Gaston woman faces charges after agents found drugs in her car during her first check-in at a probation office.

Tina Catherine Dent, 54, is charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute meth.

“The Lexington County Narcotics Enforcement Team was called in on this case when Dent was at the local South Carolina Probation, Parole and Pardon Services office due to a previous drug violation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Their agent found different types of pills inside a bottle Dent had in her purse and then spotted some drugs in Dent’s car. That’s when the team responded to execute a search warrant on Dent’s vehicle.”

In addition to pills and substances, multiple drug-related devices and items used for the packaging and sale of drugs were found in Dent’s car.