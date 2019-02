Kershaw County deputies say missing 16-year old girl found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County deputies say the missing 16-year old girl from Kershaw was found safe.

Adonelle Rocha Childs has been located and is safe. Kershaw County deputies say the community was big in helping locate Childs.

Childs was last seen in East Camden approximately 2 weeks ago. Childs has ran away before, but returned home a day or so later.