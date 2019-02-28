Martin announces Lawson out indefinitely for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head coach Frank Martin announced on Thursday that rookie guard A.J. Lawson suffered a severe low left ankle sprain during the second half of Tuesday’s contest versus Alabama. Lawson is listed as out indefinitely, and will miss at least the next two games. Lawson will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The SEC Freshman of the Year candidate is averaging 13.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and a team high 3.0 assists per game with 18 double-figure scoring games this season. In league games, he is scoring 14.0 points, and dishing out 2.6 assists per outing.