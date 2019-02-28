SC woman plans future of a fairytale ending after winning $300,000 in lottery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – It’s a fairy tale ending for one Patrick resident after winning $300,000 playing the $10 instant ticket Mighty Jumbo Bucks.

“We’re going to build a house, get married and raise our kids,” the winner said while hugging her boyfriend.

When claiming her prize at the Lottery’s claim center in Columbia, the winner still couldn’t believe this experience was happening. She said that winning over a quarter of a million dollars is pretty exciting and is opening new doors for her family.

The top prize winning ticket was purchased from Patrick General located on South Main Street in Patrick, South Carolina

Five top prizes of $300,000 remain in the $10 Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, at odds of 1 in 750,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Patrick General in Patrick received a commission of $3,000.