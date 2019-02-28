Suspect sought for hit and run on West Main Street and Third Avenue

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police are searching for a suspect accused of a hit and run on the intersection of West Main Street and Third Avenue last week.

Officers say on February 22, the suspect in a possible white Chevrolet Camaro, ignored the stop sign and struck another vehicle, and nearly knocking down a utility pole.

Investigators say the suspect fled the scene after the incident.

No word on if the victim was injured from the crash.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.