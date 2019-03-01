Columbia Police re-arrest suspect involved in multiple burglaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have re-arrested a suspect involved in multiple burglaries.

Officers say Christopher Pascale, 39, is charged with two counts of second degree burglary and larceny.

According to investigators, Pascale stole money from Drip Coffee on January 25 and Duck Donuts on February 13, totaling more than $1,000.

Authorities say he was out of jail after he was accused of stealing from three other businesses in 2017.

Pascale is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.