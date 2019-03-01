Columbia Police re-arrest suspect involved in multiple burglaries

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police have re-arrested a suspect involved in multiple burglaries.

Christopher Pascale. Courtesy: CPD

Officers say Christopher Pascale, 39, is charged with two counts of second degree burglary and larceny.

According to investigators, Pascale stole money from Drip Coffee on January 25 and Duck Donuts on February 13, totaling more than $1,000.

Authorities say he was out of jail after he was accused of stealing from three other businesses in 2017.

Pascale is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Categories: Local News, News
Tags:
Share

Related

Man struck in the head with an axe, suspect in cus...
Victim identified in fatal collision on SC Highway...
Columbia Police investigating armed robbery at Fam...
ABC Columbia visits Harbison West Elementary for R...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android