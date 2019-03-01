Gamecock pitcher could miss significant time after injury

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks may have won Friday night, but they lost a valuable member of the pitching staff.

In the bottom of the third against Clemson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Carolina’s Friday night starter, was taken out of the game after a pitch left him unable to walk to the dugout.

USC coach Mark Kingston said after Carolina’s win, Mlodzinski may have a fractured foot and could miss a significant amount of time. An official word from the team is expected in the next few days.