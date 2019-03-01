Gamecock pitcher could miss significant time after injury

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks may have won Friday night, but they lost a valuable member of the pitching staff.

In the bottom of the third against Clemson, Carmen Mlodzinski, Carolina’s Friday night starter, was taken out of the game after a pitch left him unable to walk to the dugout.

USC coach Mark Kingston said after Carolina’s win, Mlodzinski may have a fractured foot and could miss a significant amount of time. An official word from the team is expected in the next few days.

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Share

Related

Megan Assey sums up hurt of Spring Valley’s ...
Muschamp sees big improvement in quarterback Daker...
Goose Creek stuns Spring Valley in 5A state champi...
Gamecocks top Clemson, 5-4 to take game one of riv...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android