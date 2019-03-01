Muschamp sees big improvement in quarterback Dakereon Joyner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — There’s a reason sophomore quarterback Dakereon Joyner is taking the backup reps so far in spring practice.

The former South Carolina Mr. Football is impressing the Gamecock football staff with his knowledge of the offense and overall mechanical improvements.

“I think the game continues to slow down for him,” said Muschamp after the Gamecocks’ Friday spring practice in Columbia. “He’s made a lot of progress. His command and some natural things that he does. We just have to get more turns and reps.”

Joyner played in one game last season, finishing the year 1-2 for 1 yard while rushing for 3 times for 24 yards.