Orangeburg deputies arrest two men accused of trafficking meth, heroin

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg deputies have arrested two men on drug-related charges after a motorist reported a man with a gun.

Tanner Scott, 18, and William Crosby, 40, were each charged with one count of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and possession of ecstasy.

Orangeburg deputies became involved when a motorist call 9-1-1 just before 6:30 p.m. on Thursday after stopping for what seem to be a pair of men with a broken down vehicle near Highway 4 and 400.

The motorist said the men were left behind when one pulled out a weapon.

When Orangeburg deputies arrived they found two men who appeared to be changing a tire on the vehicle.

Deputies found a quantity of illegal drugs in a bag inside the vehicle after the men agreed to allow deputies to search the car.

Bond was set for both men on Friday at $30,000 cash or surety.