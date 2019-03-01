SC woman embezzled over $10,000 from employer in less than a year, report says

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WOLO) – SLED agents arrested an Allendale woman in connection with breach of trust.

Patricia Hutto Smith, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent. Smith was employed by a private business in Allendale County specializing in commercial equipment.

According to the report, Smith issued and deposited checks from the victim’s business account into her personal and family member’s bank account.

The deposits were made in addition to the defendant’s regular pay checks and totaled more than $10,000. This occurred approximately around March 2017 to January 2018.

Smith was booked in the Allendale Detention Center