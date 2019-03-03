Downed trees, power lines reported throughout Midlands

Rob Dew,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Powerful storms and possible tornadoes blew through the Midlands early Sunday night.

Agencies across Richland and Lexington Counties reported trees and power lines down.

Columbia police reported downed trees and blocked roads on Price St, Lincoln St., and Betsy Dr. As well as Saluda River Rd., Timothy Rd., and Jacob Rd.

Lexington Co. also reported storm damage:

As of 10pm Sunday night no injuries had been reported.

Betsy Dr. Photo: Kyle McAbee

