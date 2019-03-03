Downed trees, power lines reported throughout Midlands

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–Powerful storms and possible tornadoes blew through the Midlands early Sunday night.

Agencies across Richland and Lexington Counties reported trees and power lines down.

Columbia police reported downed trees and blocked roads on Price St, Lincoln St., and Betsy Dr. As well as Saluda River Rd., Timothy Rd., and Jacob Rd.

Lexington Co. also reported storm damage:

There are multiple power lines down throughout the County: o Bouknight Rd

o Muddy Springs Rd

o Brodie Rd/Two Notch Rd

o Muddy Springs/Robbie Rd

o Roscoe Rd/Longs Pond Rd There are also reports of trees on houses in the Red Bank area. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/u4KcsBDiyu — @CountyofLexington (@CountyLex) March 4, 2019

As of 10pm Sunday night no injuries had been reported.