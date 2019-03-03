Official Kick-Off to St. Pat’s rescheduled to this Tuesday

Alexis Frazier,

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The Five Points community and Gregory Electric has announced the new date for St. Pat’s official kick-off event.

The free event will now take place on Tuesday March 5th, from 5:30-6:30p.m.in Five Points.

You’re invited to enjoy all the fun and excitement, and help dye the fountain green.

The official kick-off to St.Pat’s will feature performances by Palmetto Pipes and Drums, Complimentary t-shirts + green popcorn for kids from Gregory Electric, Complimentary Face Painting and Balloon Twisting, and Special Appearances by the Ancient Order of Hibernians + more!

