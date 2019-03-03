State agents investigate after 6 trash trucks burn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) – State agents are helping investigate after six trucks burned at a trash company.

Jamison Fire Chief Kirk Davis said the Wednesday night fire didn’t appear to be intentionally set.

But Davis told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that with hundreds of thousands of dollars of equipment damaged, he thought it was a good idea to get the experts at the State Law Enforcement Division involved.

Authorities say the fire burned four roll-off Dumpster trucks, a side-loader truck and one other truck at the Waste Management’s site on Landfill Road near Orangeburg.

