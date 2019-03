Columbia Fire cleaning up storm damage off Gracern Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Fire Department is cleaning up the streets off Gracern Road this morning after a severe storm on Sunday.

Firefighters say utility crews are currently working on fixing power lines.

Officials say several homes were damaged on both Betsy Drive and Saluda River Road by downed trees.

Fire department says treat all downed power lines as live and drive cautiously through the area.

Storm damage. Courtesy: CFD

Downed tree branch. Courtesy: CFD

Tree damages house. Courtesy: CFD