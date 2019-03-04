Deputies: Ongoing search for armed suspect accused of robbing Family Dollar on Leesburg Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department officers are releasing surveillance pictures of an armed robbery suspect to aid in his identification and whereabouts.

The incident occurred on February 28, 2019 at approximately 9:30 p.m. at 2800 Leesburg Road (Family Dollar).

The suspect who brandished a firearm while demanding money is described as possibly being between 17 and 21-years-old, approximately 5’10” and 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray ‘Ecko’ hoodie, dark jeans and what appears to be a camouflage bandana to partially cover his face. The suspect also had several dark markings on his face, possibly moles or freckles.

No one was injured during the incident.

Citizens with information to aid the investigation are encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC