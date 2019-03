Group launches study to examine if gaming, gambling could deliver new revenue stream to SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Two former State officials want to find out if legalized gambling would be good for South Carolina.

Today former State Education Superintendent, Jim Rex and former State Treasurer, Converse Chellis announced a joint effort to examine if gaming could play a part in delivering a new revenue stream.

The group says they also plan to study other possible revenue streams in the future.